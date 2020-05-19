WARNING: Gardaí stopped the driver of this vehicle with 'an unsecured load of bales'
Don't let this be you!
CREDIT: An Garda Síochána
Gardaí stopped the driver of this vehicle (pictured above) with "an unsecured load of bales".
Gardaí from Tipperary stopped the vehicle and have warned road users to "please ensure that bales are tightly secured".

Gardaí from Cahir Co Tipperary stopped the driver of this vehicle with an unsecured load of bales, please ensure that bales are tightly secured. #StayHome#InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/wkBnIW84iH— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 18, 2020
