Adorable! TV star and supervet Noel Fitzpatrick sends birthday greeting to his Laois mammy
Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick with his mother Rita at an awards ceremony.
The Supervet Professor Noel Fitzpatrick has sent a cute birthday greeting to his Laois mother who turns 91 this week.
The Channel 4 television star and revolutionary veterinary surgeon grew up on a family farm in Ballyfin.
On Monday, May 25 he sent a tweet to wish his mother Rita a "happy lockdown birthday" as she cocoons safely from Covid-19.
"Happy Lockdown Birthday Mammy. Sending you the biggest hug you can imagine to celebrate your 91st xx"
Happy Lockdown Birthday Mammy. Sending you the biggest hug you can imagine to celebrate your 91st xx pic.twitter.com/zUbfW9nmXw— Noel Fitzpatrick (@ProfNoelFitz) May 25, 2020
