Abbey Street in Tullow to be closed to traffic on Wednesday night due to water works

Due to essential emergency repair works being carried out by Carlow County Council in conjunction with Irish Water please be advised that Abbey Street, Tullow is to be closed from its junction with Hawkins Lane to the bridge.

It will be closed from 8pm on Wednesday to 6am on Thursday

There will be limited interruptions to water supply during the same period.

Water interruptions will be kept to a minimum.

Carlow County Council and Irish Water apologise for any inconvenience caused.