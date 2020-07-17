Carlow gardaí appealing for information after cash stolen
Gardaí are investigating a house burglary in Carlow
The incident took place at a house on Killeshin Road on Thursday shortly after 9am.
The homeowner returned home to find the patio door smashed. All of the rooms in the house had been gone through and a small amount of cash was taken.
Anyone with information should contact Carlow Garda Station on 059-9136620.
