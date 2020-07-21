Free advertising for Carlow companies this August and September

“We want people to shop local and be local online,” says Carlow County Council cathaoirleach Tom O’Neill.

Speaking on the announcement of a new partnership between Carlow County Council and Touchpoint Media, he says local companies can avail of with free advertising on Bee Visible signage in 17 locations across Carlow town during August and September.

The cathaoirleach says hundreds of thousands of people pass the Bee Visible signage in Carlow town on a daily basis.

The initiative is supported by Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office, which has seen a significant increase in companies engaging with it in respect of investing in their online offering for customers.

Speaking about supporting the Retail Community, Local Enterprise Office senior enterprise development advisor Pauline Hoctor said: “Our message to residents is clear - staying local helps to limit the spread of Covid-19, and by shopping local we can support our valued local retailers and support local employment. The Local Enterprise Office is providing a variety of solutions for companies at present in terms of support and everybody can play their part in supporting the local economy by shopping local, supporting local and being local online.”

The partnership will provide each participating company with three signs, which will be erected for a two-week cycle during August and September 2020. The cost is usually valued at €450 per company. Participating companies can be from anywhere in Carlow, are required to have an online trading website and physical store in the county to be part of the campaign, and provide their company logo and sample product images in high resolution to take part in this free offer. Places will be allocated on a first come, first served basis to qualifying companies by registering on www.localenterprise.ie/carlow. Closing date for applications is July 29 or until fully allocated.