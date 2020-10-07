Carlow family resource centre wins a place on Rethink Ireland’s Genesis Programme

Forward Steps Family Resource Centre, which offers family support, information and advice in the Tullow area of County Carlow, has won a place on Rethink Ireland’s Genesis Programme.

The programme is an intensive two-day residential workshop that will focus on building the skills and knowledge needed to develop a sustainable social enterprise and be successful in future funding opportunities.

Rethink Ireland has announced the 40 awardees of their Social Enterprise Development Fund. Sixteen enterprises will receive cash grants and business support, including Forward Steps Family Resource Centre, and a further 24 enterprises will receive strategic support to help expand their impact through a Genesis Programme.

The Social Enterprise Development Fund is a €3.2 million Fund being delivered from 2018-2022. The fund was created by Rethink Ireland in partnership with Local Authorities Ireland and funded by IPB Insurance and the Department of Rural and Community Development through the Dormant Accounts Fund.

Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities at the Department of Rural and Community Development Joe O’Brien said: “Forward Steps Family Resource Centre and all the recipients of funding and support from Rethink Ireland are doing vital work in their communities to promote social and economic wellbeing, and I wish to congratulate them on their achievements. Now more than ever we need innovative leaders to re-think the way we live and work at an individual, local and national level to create a fairer, more inclusive and sustainable society for everyone. These awardees are excellent examples of the importance of social enterprises to Irish society and the economy.

Kathleen Holohan, chief executive of Carlow County, said: “We would like to extend our congratulations to Forward Steps Family Resource Centre on their success in receiving a place on Rethink Ireland’s Social Enterprise Development Fund Genesis Programme.

“The Covid-19 crisis has brought about huge challenges for our local communities in recent months at both a social and economic level. Social enterprises are at the heart of these challenges within our local communities. Thanks to Rethink Ireland and the Social Enterprise Development Fund, innovative organisations like Forward Steps Family Resource Centre will continue to bring about positive social change, while also boosting the local economy by creating jobs.”