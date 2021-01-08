Carlow projects granted 'vitally important' funding under Town and Village Renewal Scheme

Carlow has been granted €524,256 under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys TD announced over €15.4 million funding under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme this Friday.

The funding will assist towns and villages to implement measures that can help them to respond to the challenges associated with Covid-19.

The funding will benefit 147 towns and villages, and will fund a wide and diverse range of projects nationwide including walkways, community parks, outdoor cinemas, cycleways as well as the regeneration of derelict buildings and enhancement works at tourism attractions and other important local amenities.

Funding has also been provided for the development of a number of remote working facilities in rural towns and villages. Successful projects will see the renovation and conversion of vacant buildings into digital hubs as well as adaptions to local community centres to provide for remote working and eLearning facilities.

Successful Carlow projects

1. Rathvilly - Village enhancement including an extension of the cemetery grounds and other public realm measures (€54,450).

2. Borris - The construction of a new car park on Main Street Lower (€85,500).

3. Myshall - 'Safety and Accessibility for All': public realm improvements which will focus on community infrastructure within the village (€57,786).

4. St Mullins - Upgrade and conservation work at St Mullins Heritage Centre and the development of a village led design statement (€40,195).

5. Tullow - Enhancement of Market Square and the development of safe and accessible car parking (€100,000).

6. Bennekerry - The provision of a Tourism Information Point and the development of footpaths to connect key assets in the village to each other (€93,625)

7. Newtown - Create a footpath to make pedestrian access on the Nurney Road safer. Public Realm improvements (€92,700).

'Funding vitally important'

Carlow TD John Paul Phelan said: "The funding has always been vitally important to help towns and villages in Carlow thrive, and it is even more beneficial as communities respond to the challenges presented by Covid-19.

“Towns and villages will be able to implement immediate measures that will encourage people into towns and villages to shop and socialise, while adhering to public health guidelines. It is important we generate economic activity while keeping the people of Carlow safe.”

Carlow County Council cathaoirleach Cllr Tom O’Neill said: “I welcome this funding for the county and the support from Government for County Carlow. The Town and Village Renewal Scheme forms an important part of our work as a local authority with communities and the development of key projects which enhance our rural towns and villages to make them attractive places in which to live and work."

Carlow County Council chief executive Kathleen Holohan added: "I would like to thank the communities who worked with the support of economic development officer Helen Ryan who coordinates the scheme, the elected members, our area offices and senior engineer Kieran Cullinane who assisted with the technical development of the projects.

“Over the coming weeks we will put together a delivery plan for the projects. We look forward to seeing these projects getting off the ground in 2021 and working with the communities to develop future projects under the scheme."