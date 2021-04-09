Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor welcomes €1,895,874 in LEADER funding for Carlow

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, has welcomed €1,895,874 in LEADER funding for the county.

LEADER is a rural development programme co-funded by the EU which operates a locally-led, bottom-up approach to meeting the needs of local communities and businesses. The programme supports private enterprises and community groups in rural areas.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor commented: “This announcement is very welcome news for continued rural development across Carlow.

“This funding will support locally-led projects which focus on many of the key themes of Our Rural Future such as building capacity and empowering local communities, embracing opportunities in the green economy, supporting remote working and the digital transformation, developing our outdoor amenities, and creating jobs in rural areas.

“The new programme is now open for applications, and I would encourage communities across the region and local enterprises who wish to avail of funding to make contact with their Local Development Company to discuss how the LEADER programme can assist their plans, ” concluded Deputy Murnane O’Connor.