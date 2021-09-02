Search our Archive

Government announces significant funding for cancer care transport services

The Department of Rural and Community Development today announced an allocation of significant funding of 14 vehicles for community-based organisations providing vital services in rural areas.

The Department of Rural and Community Development today announced an allocation of €747,000 to fund 14 vehicles for community-based organisations providing vital services in rural areas across Ireland.

Provided through the 2021 CLÁR programme, the funding will support organisations that provide free transport for cancer patients so that they can attend medical appointments, while the vehicles will also be used to assist people who are wheelchair-bound or have other mobility issues.

The 14 vehicles will be spread across 10 counties including Kerry, Cork, Galway, Meath and Roscommon and will be a vital service for sick people in isolated areas of the country.

Announcing the funding today, Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys said that will ensure vital access to services for vulnerable people all across the country.

It also reflects a commitment in the Government’s rural development policy, ‘Our Rural Future’, to improve transport and accessibility in Rural Ireland.

“The organisations receiving this funding are voluntary and community-based. They provide their services free of charge and I want to commend them for the invaluable work they do," the Minister said.

"Some of the organisations benefiting from this funding are bringing people to day care services to give respite to families who are caring for loved ones with a physical disability or a learning disability. This respite is vital for the families’ wellbeing and I am delighted that my Department can provide this assistance.”

This announcement is in addition to funding of €4.2m for 104 projects which Minister Humphreys recently announced under CLÁR for school and community safety measures, and outdoor community recreation facilities, which are part of the Government’s rural development policy, ‘Our Rural Future’, to improve transport and accessibility in Rural Ireland.

