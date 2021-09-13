Carlow vaccination centre moved to new location

The Vaccination centre in Carlow has moved from IT Carlow to the Woodford Dolmen Hotel.
Those availing of the service can do so from today, Monday 13th.
You can book an appointment to get your vaccine here although there are occasional dates where a walk-in facility is offered - details on which will be updated via HSE.ie
