16/09/2021

50 new jobs to be created in Carlow

Security software company Netwatch says it hopes to create 50 new jobs in Carlow in the coming year.

The new roles will be in HR, sales, technical operations and Research and Development (R&D). The company's R&D operations are mainly based at its Carlow headquarters, which was established in 2003, and is currently Netwatch's fastest growing team.

Most of the positions announced today will be created in the next year and based in Carlow, though some will be able to work remotely. The company already employs more than 150 people in Ireland and around 250 in the US.

“The Netwatch platform developed in Carlow has been so successful that we are building our business in the US around it,” said Kurt Takahashi, CEO of Netwatch Global, during a visit to the Carlow site.

Netwatch provides a real-time remote video monitoring system which allows for interventions to take place if a customer’s security perimeter is breached. The R&D team works on the development of new features, which contribute to improving the security of Netwatch customers.

As well as R&D, the company’s HR, global monitoring, and finance departments are primarily based in Carlow.

“Technology is the key to our successful development”, added Takahashi.

