28/09/2021

Death Notices for Carlow - September 28th, 2021

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

The late Anthony (Tony) Meehan

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Meehan of Slaney Bank View, Rathvilly, Carlow / Saggart, Dublin.

September 24th, 2021, suddenly at his residence. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Michael and Anthony, daughters Kathleen and Linda, sister Eithne, brother Pat, son-in-law Edward, daughters-in-law Theresa and Jean, grandchildren Michelle, Niamh, Simone, Tristan, Sophia and Mark, great-grandson Zak, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, predeceased by his brothers Alan and Michael and granddaughter Khara.

May Tony Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence for family and close friends on Tuesday, 28th September, from 3pm. until 8pm. Removal from there on Wednesday morning at 11.30am to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly, for 12 noon Requiem Mass after which he will be laid to rest in Rathvilly Cemetery.

Anthony’s funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam.

Funeral arrangements will be carried out strictly in accordance with current Government and HSE guidelines.

The late Sean Kavanagh

The death has occurred of Sean Kavanagh of Pollerton Road, Carlow.

Passed away unexpectedly, on September 26th, 2021, at his home.

Funeral arrangements to follow shortly.

The late Elizabeth (Lizzie) Stacey (née Nolan)

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lizzie) Stacey (née Nolan) of Ullard House, Myshall, Carlow.

September 27th, 2021. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and the management and staff of Borris Lodge Nursing Home. Predeceased by her brothers Joseph & Patk, sister Bridie. Lizzie, beloved wife of Tom and much loved mother of Linda, Trisha, John, Thomas, Paul and Vanessa. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, sons and daughters, sons-in-law Michael & David, daughters-in-law Jillian, Margaret, Angela, grandchildren, brother and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Lizzie's Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her daughter Linda's home on Wednesday from 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at the Church of the Holy Cross, Myshall, for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in the Adelaide Memorial Churchyard, Myshall.

Lizzie's funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WoO_Fc63svs

Local News

