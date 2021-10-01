Death Notices for Carlow - October 1st, 2021

The late Bill Deverill

The death has occurred of Bill Deverill of Graiguecullen, Carlow / Castledermot, Kildare.



Passed away peacefully, in the arms of his family, following an illness bravely borne, in Waterford University Hospital, on September 28th, 2021.

Beloved husband and best friend of Martha, adored father of Frances, Madeleine and Anna, most loved GaGa of Brianna, Sadhbh, Holly and Lilly and cherished brother of Pat and late sister Mary.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, grandchildren, son-in-law Michael and Eamonn, brother, nephew Sean, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

May Bill Rest In Peace.

The late Violet Cunningham

The death has occurred of Violet Cunningham of Carlow Town, Carlow / Castlefin, Donegal.



September 23rd 2021 (suddenly) at Naas General Hospital. Sadly missed by her partner Pat, son Seán, brother Jim, sisters Josie and Betty, daughter-in-law Susan, grandchildren Tara, Dylan and Seán Jnr, great-granddaughter Aurora, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

The late Noel O'Gorman

The death has occurred of Noel O'Gorman of The Downs, Portlaoise, Laois / Carlow Town, Carlow.



After a long career with Ordnance Survey Ireland and a sporting heritage with O'Hanrahans GAA club, died September 29th 2021, suddenly at Portlaoise Regional Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his loving partner Lena, his sisters Dymphna and Zita, nieces, nephews, his extended family, former colleagues in Ordnance Survey Ireland, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at his residence. Removal on Friday to arrive at Saint Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise for 2pm Mass. Interment will follow in Saint Mary's Cemetery, Carlow at 4pm. Funeral Mass will be streamed here on the Parish church webcam.

The late Kathy Doyle (née Byrne)

The death has occurred of Kathy Doyle (née Byrne) of The Hollow, Knockballystine, Tullow, Carlow / St. Mullins, Carlow.



Kathy died, peacefully, at her residence, in the presence of her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Mickie, much loved mother of Eileen, M.J., Ann and Bernadette, dear sister of Nan and Mai and adored granny of Larry, Anna, Sara, Laura, Shane, Lorraine, Brian, Kieran and Brendan, mother-in-law of John, Seán, Barry and Angela. Pre-deceased by her siblings Eliz, Nellie, Essie and Mickie. Will be sadly missed by her loving family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, kind neighbours and many friends.

May Kathy Rest In Peace

Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday in Saint Mary's Church Ballyconnell, at 2 pm (church capacity is 50%) followed by burial in Crecrin Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on this link.

https://www.clonmoreparish.ie/webcam/

Family flowers only, please.

Kathy will depart her home on Saturday at 1.30 pm, on her final journey to the church, and you are welcome to line the route whilst adhering to social distancing.

The late (Baby) Emily Carney

The death has occurred of (Baby) Emily Carney of 27 Patrick's Gate, Gortnahoe, Thurles, Tipperary / Kildare / Carlow.



It's with great sadness that we announce the death of Baby Emily on 28th September 2021, at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, aged 4 months. Loving daughter of Suzanne Carney and Martin Clingain. Sadly missed by her parents and grandmother Ann.

May Emily Rest In Peace

Removal from her home on Friday, 1st October, to arrive for Mass of the Angels at 11.30am in Gortnahoe Church followed by funeral to St Benignus Cemetery, Staplestown, Co. Kildare arriving at approx 2pm.