Carlow Chamber Business Awards to be held across three different venues

This year's County Carlow Chamber Business Awards will be held across three venues simultaneously on the evening of Thursday 11 November.

The awards are designed to recognise the innovation, talent, quality and entrepreneurial spirit of businesses and the people within Carlow.

According to chamber CEO Brian Farrell, the decision to use three venues was taken in the interests of safety.

“Hosting the event simultaneously places extra challenges for all; however, we are confident that it will provide for a unique ceremony, allowing loads of space for attendees in each venue to enjoy the evening and not feel crowded,” said Mr Farrell.

The evening will open in each venue from 7pm with canapés and a drinks reception sponsored by Walsh Whiskey and Carlow Brewing Company, before the opening of the awards ceremony at 8pm.

As the event progresses, the awards will be presented in each venue and the experience shared by all in attendance.

On the night, awards will be presented across 19 different categories including Community, Sustainability, Employee of the Year and Business of the Year.

The presentation of awards in each venue are as follows:

Ballykealey House, Ballon – Community Award, Food and Beverage Producers Award, Spirit of Carlow Award, Best Presented Premises/Shop Front (Tullow and Carlow North), Customer Service Award, and Best Online Presence.

The Lord Bagenal Inn – Best Innovative Dining Experience, Employee of the Year, Professional Services Award, Best Presented Premises/Shop Front (Muine Bheag and Carlow South), Sustainability Award, and Outstanding Small Business of the Year.

Woodford Dolmen Hotel – Business Supporting Community Award, Best Presented Premises/Shop Front (Carlow town), Carlow Ambassador of the Year, Carlow’s Lifetime Achievement Award, Research Innovation and Technology Award, and Carlow Business of the Year.

Tickets for the awards night are available directly from the County Carlow Chamber on 059 91 32337, admin@carlowchamber.com or can be booked online at www.carlowchamber.com.