Large scale solar farm gets planning permission in Carlow

A large scale solar farm for Carlow, that was previously refused, has been granted planning permission on appeal.

The 127 hectare farm with an output of 95MW was refused permission by Carlow County Council on the basis of the design and scale of the development which was deemed contrary to the county development plan.

Concerns were also raised that the development plan would have a negative impact on the River Burren which adjoins the site at Garrenleen, Bendistown, Tinnaclash and Ardbearn.

The decision has since been appealed and an inspector An Bord Pleanala deemed the proposal would;

“support national and regional renewable energy policy objectives and would not conflict with the provision of the development plan” subject to conditions.

This includes a restoration plan for the decommissioning of the solar plan when the lifespan of the development expires.

The developer was also ordered to lodge a cash deposit, insurance company bond or a security for the reinstatement of the site.