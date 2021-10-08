"Working from Home" - New programme launched to support Carlow businesses

“Carlow businesses will need to examine their business model and prepare for the changes that will come with their employees working from home on a more permanent basis” according to Cllr. Fintan Phelan, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council.

Speaking at the launch of a new ‘Working From Home’ support programme for Carlow businesses which has been developed by Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office in partnership with Carlow Kilkenny Skillnet, Cllr. Phelan said;

“In the future staff might be working from home on a full-time basis or working a ‘hybrid’ model, working from home some days and from the office on other days. This will bring huge challenges for all employers and will require many businesses to adopt to a new model of working.”

Séamus Doran, Assistant Head of Economic Development & Enterprise with Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office said;

“Businesses in Carlow will face new issues around legal, insurance, health and safety and personnel subjects.

Some of the common questions businesses are now asking include whether they will be obliged to approve all staff requests to work from home, who will be responsible for insurance and health & safety when employees are working from home and how do businesses put systems in place to monitor the work of employees at home.”

The new programme developed by the Local Enterprise Office and Carlow Kilkenny Skillnet will allow businesses in County Carlow to critically assess whether remote working is suitable for them and to put a practical plan in place to implement remote or hybrid working if they determine these new forms of working are an option for their business and their employees.

The programme is focused on assisting owner managers to ascertain the opportunities, challenges and suitability of remote working and will be delivered on a one to one basis. Ten County Carlow businesses will work individually with expert advisors who will help the businesses assess their options and obligations for remote working in their business.

At the conclusion of the one to one sessions each company will have an implementation plan to allow them plan for remote working in a strategic manner.

Speaking about this new programme, Ashling Ward, Network Manager of Carlow Kilkenny Skillnet said;

“Carlow Kilkenny Skillnet are delighted to be partnering on this much needed programme for our member companies. Never before has there been such upheaval and change in the world of work and it’s implications for staff.

This programme gives companies an opportunity to explore best practices specifically suited to each individual company in terms of people and talent management. The panel of experts specifically assembled to make best use of expertise in the field of managing staff are now available to help, guide and mentor. We welcome applications now”

Businesses in Carlow who are interested in receiving support to allow them assess their options and obligations for working from home can register for this programme by emailing Ashling Ward, Carlow Kilkenny Skillnet at ashling@ carlowkilkennyskillnet.ie