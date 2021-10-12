Emergency services to meet in Carlow in bid to avoid Halloween incidents
Emergency Services in Carlow are set to meet today to set a plan aimed at preventing any incidents this Halloween.
A multi-agency meeting will be held later involving Gardaí, Fire service personnel and County council representatives to discuss options.
Carlow Fire and Rescue Services were called to 26 bonfire-related incidents last year.
Speaking to KCLR, acting Fire Chief Liam Carroll said the issue wasn’t just putting out blazes:
“Unfortunately we did encounter anti-social behaviour on number of occasions in different parts of the county. So on two if not three occasions fire-fighters and their vehicle came under attack with stones, projectiles and other different missiles”
He pointed out the knock-on effect that has:
“If a vehicle is damaged, if a window is broken, if a window is smashed that vehicle has to be taken off the road and it won’t be able to respond to emergencies. And then there’s potential for fire-fighters to be injured”.
