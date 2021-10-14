Search

14/10/2021

Carlow TD says Government's plan for Early years and Childcare lacks the urgency required

Carlow TD says Governments plan for Early years and Childcare lacks the urgency required

Kathleen Funchion says Governemnts plan for Early years and Childcare lacks the urgency required

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Children, Kathleen Funchion TD has cautiously welcomed the Governments announcements on the new funding model and changes around the NCS.

The Carlow Kilkenny TD said:

“The Government has missed an opportunity to address the crisis in funding facing this sector, there is an urgency to this, that they have missed.

“The measures announced on Tuesday, which on closer examination will not do anything to address high fees for parents in Carlow or more worryingly the low pay of those working in the sector.

“Obviously, we welcome the introduction of the new funding model to address pay and conditions, but we are disappointed it won’t come into effect until September 2022 and this is all dependent on the successful conclusion of the JLC process.

“Sinn Fein have always advocated a three-pronged approach to this sector. We would take on the wages bill and introduce a long overdue wage scale for staff starting at the living wage, which would reduce fees by one third in year one and two thirds in year two and provide services with a sustainability and capacity fund to ensure their businesses remain viable.

“I want to see the JLC process work, but I’m concerned that the time frame is too tight.

“I think the measures announced are a positive step, but they don’t go far enough for parents to see any real reduction in their exorbitant fees.

“Unfortunately this Budget does not deliver a pathway to real and substantial change for the Early Years and Childcare sector, despite the spin. The devil as always will be in the details.”

Dublin Airport lodges new plans to charge for pick-ups and drop-offs

Survey finds only half of Irish people wash their hands for recommended amount of time

NPHET Chair likens leaving home with Covid-19 symptoms to drink driving

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media