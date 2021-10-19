Search

19/10/2021

Death Notices for Carlow - October 19th, 2021

Death Notices for Carlow - October 19th, 2021

Death Notices for Carlow - October 19th, 2021

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

The late Nora Gordan (née Desmond)

The death has occurred of Nora Gordon (née Desmond) formerly of Church Street, Graiguecullen, Carlow.

October 18th 2021. Peacefully in the gentle care of the Sacred Heart Hospital, in her 97th year after 7 ½ wonderful years under the care of Joan and staff of St. Fiacc’s House, Graiguecullen.

Beloved wife of the late Henry (Harry) Gordon. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Ann, sons Billy and Brian, son-in-law Trevor, daughters-in-law Annette and Dolores, grandchildren Gordon, Jason, Alicia, Jenna and Harry, great-grandchildren Luke, Kyle and Mark, sisters, brother-in-law, grand-daughter-in-Law Olivia, grandson-in- law Michael, all her friends in St. Fiacc’s House, former neighbours in Church Street, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 1pm in St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecllen. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu to St. Fiacc’s House.

The funeral Mass may be viewed from the Graiguecullen Parish website (www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com

The late Anne Darcy (née Lyons)

The death has occurred of Anne Darcy (née Lyons) of Carlow Town, Carlow.

October 18th, 2021. Peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved wife of Pat and much loved mother of Lorraine and Louise. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, brother Pat, sisters Lil, Mary and Maria, son-in-law Raphael, Lorraine’s partner Keith, grandchildren Luke, Jane and Ruby, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her sister Kath.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu to the Friends of St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Please note Covid restrictions apply when attending the funeral home and church

The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link: www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Booster shots approved for over 60s

Antigen testing finds potential ally in Taoiseach Michéal Martin amid positive development

Govt TD opposes agriculture emission limits which will harm farming

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media