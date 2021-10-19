Death Notices for Carlow - October 19th, 2021
The late Nora Gordan (née Desmond)
The death has occurred of Nora Gordon (née Desmond) formerly of Church Street, Graiguecullen, Carlow.
October 18th 2021. Peacefully in the gentle care of the Sacred Heart Hospital, in her 97th year after 7 ½ wonderful years under the care of Joan and staff of St. Fiacc’s House, Graiguecullen.
Beloved wife of the late Henry (Harry) Gordon. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Ann, sons Billy and Brian, son-in-law Trevor, daughters-in-law Annette and Dolores, grandchildren Gordon, Jason, Alicia, Jenna and Harry, great-grandchildren Luke, Kyle and Mark, sisters, brother-in-law, grand-daughter-in-Law Olivia, grandson-in- law Michael, all her friends in St. Fiacc’s House, former neighbours in Church Street, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends
Rest in Peace.
Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm.
Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 1pm in St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecllen. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu to St. Fiacc’s House.
The funeral Mass may be viewed from the Graiguecullen Parish website (www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com
The late Anne Darcy (née Lyons)
The death has occurred of Anne Darcy (née Lyons) of Carlow Town, Carlow.
October 18th, 2021. Peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.
Beloved wife of Pat and much loved mother of Lorraine and Louise. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, brother Pat, sisters Lil, Mary and Maria, son-in-law Raphael, Lorraine’s partner Keith, grandchildren Luke, Jane and Ruby, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her sister Kath.
Rest in Peace.
Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.
Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.
Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu to the Friends of St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.
Please note Covid restrictions apply when attending the funeral home and church
The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link: www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/
