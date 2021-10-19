Search

Irish language and conversation classes starting in Carlow

Glór Cheatharlach have announced that a new Irish Language Class for second level students will begin in Carlow in November.

The class will focus on conversational Irish and improving the students oral language skills.

A qualified Irish teacher will facilitate the weekly class while students practice their oral skills covering a wide range of topics.

The class will be suitable for all ages from 1st-6th year and will also cater to all abilities with the aim of building the students confidence in the spoken language.

With a huge emphasis on oral skills and 40% of total marks going for the Leaving Certificate oral exam, students will welcome any opportunity to converse ‘as Gaeilge’ and improve their language skills in an informal afterschool setting.

Classes will run in the New Oak Community Centre each Tuesday evening from 4.30-5.30pm beginning on Tuesday 2nd of November.

The cost of the class will be €30 for the term from early November up to the Christmas break. Places are strictly limited so early booking is essential. 

For further information and to reserve a place please contact Glór Cheatharlach, Áras na nÓg, Éíre Óg, Ceatharlach. Phone  (085) 1340047, (087) 2857048 or email emma@glorcheatharalch.ie

