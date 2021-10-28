Exciting new career supports now available to women in Carlow

WorkEqual, a charity that provides professional styling, mentoring, workshops and career consulting programmes are offering their services, free of charge, to the women of Carlow who are seeking support to enter the workforce of progress in their careers.

WorkEqual began 10 years ago as Dress for Success Dublin but, this week, announced its rebrand and new name – to reflect the fact its service provision is now available nationwide.

The charity has also launched its annual awareness-raising campaign on gender equality in the workplace which has run each year since 2016 and is sponsored by SOLAS, the further education and training authority, and Permanent TSB.

CEO of WorkEqual Angela Smith said:

“Dress for Success has made a huge difference to thousands of women over the past decade.

"The focus has been to equip women to enter or return to the workforce. WorkEqual will bolster this work with significantly enhanced initiatives aimed at helping women reach their full potential.

“Over the past decade, we have developed into a national organisation with over 40 expert volunteers, providing a range of services for women seeking employment.

"We are proud to have supported more than 3,000 women in total, 60% of whom have gone on to secure a job or return to education.

“Under our new brand, WorkEqual, we will bolster this work with mentoring initiatives, bespoke training programmes, and one-to-one coaching. We’re also very excited to now advocate for women generally within the employment sphere at national level.

"We have the expertise on the ground to advise policymakers on how we can ensure men and women are equally valued in employment.”

We are excited to announce that we have rebranded as @work_equal.



Our rebrand reflects our development from a Dublin-based organisation, to where we are now, serving and advocating for women across Ireland.

WorkEqual said it will continue to provide all of its existing services, including confidence coaching, interview and CV preparation, mentoring and styling services.

The rebrand of the charity is taking place to reflect the expanding range of employment services for women across Ireland, who are seeking to enter or re-enter the workplace.

This years annual awareness campaign will focus on childcare and how family caring duties impact on workplace gender equality.

The month-long campaign officially begins on Monday, 1st November, and will include a number of key events and actions taking place across the month.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Angela Smith continued:

“This year, our annual campaign will explore how to reform the provision of childcare in Ireland, where we have one of the highest costs for parents in the EU.

"Our campaign will be furthering the conversation about the practical steps we can take at national and local levels for policy and legislative change, as well as the ways that individual employers can shape their workplaces to facilitate greater participation and progression for women.

“We look forward to learning from international experts and pushing the conversation in Ireland forward. We hope to see lots of Carlow people engaging with our campaign and attending our free seminar on 25th November.

"Anyone with an interest in childcare, gender equality and workplace relations is welcome to attend.”

Registration for the free WorkEqual seminar in late November is open now. For more information and registration Click Here.