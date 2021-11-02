Search

02/11/2021

'We need extra funding and services': Carlow TD calls for urgent provision of Carlow women’s refuge

'We need extra funding and services': Carlow TD calls for urgent provision of Carlow women's refuge

Deputy Murnane O’Connor calls for urgent provision of Carlow women’s refuge

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, has reiterated her call for the urgent provision of a women’s refuge for Carlow.

The TD said that "This is an issue about which I am really passionate and consistently working hard to address.

Domestic violence continues to be a pervasive problem in our society. Nearly 15% of women between the ages of 18 and 74 have experienced physical and sexual violence in their lifetime and nearly 31% have experienced psychological violence.

“I have also been constantly calling for extra gardaí for Carlow Garda station because we need them in this regard.”

“Carlow Women's Aid, which is a great organisation, is also looking for staff. We have great initiatives and services in Carlow but we need extra funding and services. All of them, working together, will sort out the issues that need to be addressed", added the deputy.

