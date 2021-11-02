TD calls for fair pay allowance for student nurses and midwives in Carlow

Sinn Féin TD for Carlow Kilkenny, Kathleen Funchion, has called on the government to urgently deliver a fair pay allowance for student nurses and midwives in Carlow.

The TD said Sinn Féin will bring forward a motion in the Dáil this evening, to commit the government to delivering this.

Speaking this morning, Ms Funchion said:

“So many of our student nurses and midwives living in Carlow must be guaranteed a fair pay allowance now.

“They do highly skilled and important work on the frontline, with many travelling long distances to their work and yet still they aren’t getting the recognition they deserve. Student nurses and midwives here in [constituency] and across the state have shown extraordinary dedication in caring for our communities in extremely challenging times.

The TD has said the Government has paid lip service to this issue but failed to deliver which simply isn't good enough.

“Actions speaker louder than words. Payment for student nurses is a litmus test of this government’s recognition of the contribution of those who worked in our health system throughout the pandemic. It tells us so much about what this Government stands for and whose side they are on.

“Tonight, the Dáil will debate Sinn Féin’s motion to give student nurses and midwives a fair pay allowance. I am calling on all TDs to back Sinn Féin’s motion.

“This is about fairness. Student nurses and midwives deserve fair recognition for the vital work they do. They cannot be ignored any more by this government. We need to see urgent action to deliver for student nurses and midwives immediately.

Ms Funchion reiterated Sinn Féin's motion would also commit the Government to publish and act on the MCHugh report, to ensure fairer pay for healthcare staff adding fair treatment of staff is vital to ensure staff retention and safe staffing levels.

“For far too long, patients and healthcare workers have been abandoned by government after government through lack of leadership and funding. Sinn Féin in government would deliver an Irish national health service which is fit for purpose and which ensures high quality, timely care.”