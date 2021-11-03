Significant progress being made in Carlow to address wastewater challenges

Irish Water’s consistent progress in upgrading wastewater treatment and eliminating the discharge of raw sewage to Ireland’s rivers, lakes and coastal areas is benefiting communities and enhancing the environment throughout Ireland.

In Carlow, investment in wastewater infrastructure in Hackettstown and Rathvilly has led to improvements in water quality, while also supporting housing and economic development in these areas.

There is a also a further upgrade planned for the Wastewater Treatment plant at Tullow with more detail to be released in the coming months.

The latest EPA Urban Wastewater Treatment Report, published today, shows the progress being made, while also highlighting the need for continued investment in our essential wastewater services.

In the last six years, Irish Water has prioritised areas where it can support housing and development and have the greatest environmental impact, particularly in locations where raw sewage was discharging into our rivers and seas.

Michael Tinsley of Irish Water commented:

“We are making good progress accross the country and in Carlow too.

"In addition to the aforementioned upgrades of Hackettstown and Rathvilly Wastewater Treatment plants, an upgrade of the Tullow Wastewater Treatment Plant got under way this year which will have huge benefits for the town and surrounding areas.

"We are also at the design phase of the Muinebheag and Leighlinbridge Wastewater Treatment Plant which will allow for social and economic development in the area too.

"Having a modern, sustainable and functional wastewater network is critical in order to protect our environment and to support housing and economic growth in the years ahead.

"Irish Water is working closely with the EPA and our other partners, including local authorities, to ensure this can be delivered in the most efficient and sustainable way through the use of cutting-edge technologies, science and engineering expertise, and meaningful engagement with local communities around Ireland.

“There is no doubt that challenges remain. Much of the infrastructure for safely collecting and treating wastewater around the country has suffered from decades of under-investment.

"But Irish Water has a plan in place to address these deficiencies and we are making real progress. Continued investment will be required in the coming years to build a modern, fit-for-purpose wastewater network but we are confident that we are on track to achieving that aim.”

One of the key priorities in Irish Water is compliance with the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive. Due to the work undertaken to address long-standing issues with many wastewater treatment plants, the compliance rates have increased from 71% in 2014 to 93% in 2020.