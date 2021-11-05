Death Notices for Carlow - November 5, 2021

The late Seamus (Jim) Nelson

The death has occurred of Seamus (Jim) Nelson of 142 Sleaty St, Graiguecullen, Carlow.

Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on November 3, 2021.

Beloved husband of the late Annette, much loved father of Thomas, Karen, Seamus and Sean and cherished brother of Ollie and the late Peter and Mary.

He will be sadly missed by his loving sons, daughter, grandchildren, great-grand daughter, Karen’s partner Ross, Seamus partner Aoife, Thomas partner Mags, brother, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Jim Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, from 2pm-7pm on Friday with Prayers at 6p.m.

Removal from there on Saturday at 9.45am to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Sleaty New Cemetery.

Jim’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, online streaming service by using the following link:

https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.

The late Jean Foot (née Knott)

The death has occurred of Jean Foot (née Knott) of Borris, Carlow.



After a short illness. Sadly missed by her adoring husband Desmond, daughter Melanie, sons Neil and Clive, (predeceased by her son Trevor), son in-law, daughters in-law, grandchildren, relatives, friends and carers.

Service of thanksgiving will take place for Jean at Grange Sylvae, Goresbridge, on Saturday at 11.30am followed by cremation at Mount Jerome at 3.00pm, which can be viewed HERE.

Donations in lieu of flowers to RNLI.org would be much appreciated.

The family request that all attending funeral service to please respect social distancing guidelines. House private.

The late Thelma Wood

The death has occurred of Thelma Wood of Carlow / Kilcullen, Kildare and Sevenoaks, Kent, England,

Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on November 4, 2021, in SignaCare Nursing Home, Killerig, Co. Carlow.

Beloved mother of David and Jennie and much loved grandmother of Julia and Jonathon.

She will be sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, grandchildren, her 3 great-grandchildren, sister Brenda (Orpington, England) and Jewel (Australia), daughter-in-law Eileen, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Thelma Rest In Peace

Funeral Service will take place on Monday at 1.30pm in Dardistown Crematorium, Dublin.

Thelma’s Funeral Service can be viewed on Dardistown Crematorium, online streaming service by using the following link:

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/dardistown-cemetery