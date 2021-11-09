Death Notices for Carlow - November 9, 2021

The late Bridget (Biddy) Flynn

The death has occurred of Bridget (Biddy) Flynn of Carlow Town, Carlow / Loughrea, Galway.



November 6, 2021. In the loving care of St. Brendan’s Nursing Home, Loughrea, Co. Galway.

Predeceased by her parents Denis and Margaret (Baby). Sadly missed by her loving cousins, relatives, many friends and neighbours.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Tuesday afternoon from 1pm followed by removal at 2.15pm to the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow to arrive for funeral Mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Funeral Mass may be viewed on the Cathedral parish webcam using the following link

www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/

The late Sr Máire Fleming

The death has occurred of Sr Máire Fleming of Finglas, Dublin / Tullow, Carlow.



Died on November 5, 2021. Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff in Marian House Nursing Home, Holy Faith Convent, Glasnevin.

Sr Máire will be sadly missed by her brother Fr Joe Fleming, her sister Teresa Nolan, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, sisters-in-law, her community of Little Sisters of the Assumption, extended family and friends.

Máire is predeceased by her parents John and Anne, her brothers Fr Lar, Richard and Gerard and her sisters Sr Brigid CSB and Ann Drea.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, Co Carlow, on Wednesday, November 10, at 11.00am followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow.

The Mass may be viewed on the following link:

https://tullowparish.com/our-parish/webcam

The late Martin Doyle

The death has occurred of Martin Doyle of Kilcoltrim, Borris, Carlow.



Martin passed away peacefully in the loving care of Borris Lodge Nursing Home on November 7, 2021.

May Martin Rest In Peace

Predeceased by his brothers John & Patrick (Paddy), his sisters Lil & Kathleen (McGrath) and also his brother-in-law Denis & sister-in-law Anne (Babs).

Much loved uncle of Madge, Eddie, Rena, Dolphie, Colm, Denise, Patricia, John, Martin & Ken. Deeply regretted by his grandnieces & grandnephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Prayers at 7pm on Tuesday 9. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12pm at the Sacred Heart Church, Borris, followed by burial immediately afterwards in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Martin's funeral will take place in accordance with the HSE guidelines.

The link to watch the Mass livestream can be found here:

https://www.borrisparish.ie/webcam/

The late Annastasia (Anna) Walsh

The death has occurred of Annastasia (Anna) Walsh of Carlow Town, Carlow.

Passed away peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family, on November 6, 2021, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved sister of Pauline, Eamon, Pat, Mag, Joe, Ber and the late Jenny.

She will be sadly missed by her loving brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law Alf, Mick and Paddy, sisters-in-law Ann and Josephine, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives and friends.

May Anna Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St, from 6pm on Wednesday with Prayers at 8p.m. Removal from there on Thursday at 10.30am to The Holy Family Church, Askea, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow, (via O’Hanrahan Avenue).

For those that wish to attend but cannot, Anna’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link.

http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/