Christmas Networking Event announced for Carlow Women in Business

“Powerhouse” - Carlow Businesswomen’s Network, facilitated by Carlow Local Enterprise Office, kicks off the Christmas season with their first in-person event, titled “Building Your Network”, at the picturesque Ballykealey House, Ballon on Friday, December 3 , 2021.

Featuring guest speakers such as; Marietta Doran, Fashion TV Stylist, Broadcaster and Carlow native, as well as Jean Evans – the Networking Architect, the event will offer people a chance to reignite and optimise their in-person and online networking

skills in the charming atmosphere of Ballykealey House.

Networking expert Jean Evans is looking forward to sharing her knowledge at the event. Jean said ‘Networking is a crucial business skill, but it’s also a life skill. By investing in learning to network, businesswomen will increase their confidence, their

impact and their influence’. Kicking off the morning, Jean, expert on all things networking, will impart skills and challenge the audience to become an effective networker to grow their bottom line.

Meanwhile Marietta Doran will provide businesswomen with insights, tips and advice on dressing your best for networking and business.

The spotlight then turns to a number of Network Members, who will showcase their businesses. All of this will be intermingled with opportunities to network over refreshments and a beautiful festive lunch of the finest Carlow produce.

Looking forward to this!

Carlow Business Women's Network 1st in-house event of 2021!

“Building Your Network”, at @Ballykealeyhou1 on DEC 3 with speakers @MariettaDoran & @NetworkingJean !

Places limited - book now at https://t.co/m9q304yO0h@Carlow_Co_Co @carlowchamber pic.twitter.com/DENCftNYwL — inCarlow | Carlow LEO (@CarlowLEO) November 10, 2021

Speaking of the event, Gabrielle Carroll, Business Advisor with Carlow Local Enterprise Office said:

“There has been a strong demand from Network members to meet in person when Government guidelines allowed and we are very pleased to be able to facilitate this event especially given the particularly challenging 18 months

plus trading environment.”

She continued “The event is particularly suitable for female business owners and managers in County Carlow, and all are very welcome to attend.”

The Powerhouse Network has provided a huge peer learning and support network over the past six months to managers and business owners in Carlow. The monthly online sessions have provided experienced guest speakers and allowed peer learning and networking throughout.

The event will offer attendees the opportunity to network with likeminded businesspeople and to meet the fellow networkers for the first time in-person. The perfect Christmas day out!

The Powerhouse - Building Your Network Event will run from 9.30am to 2pm on Friday December 3, 2021 at Ballykealey House, Rosslare Road, Ballon, Co. Carlow, R93 A9K1

You can register online at https://www.localenterprise.ie/Carlow/ or call 059 9129783

Contact: Gabrielle Carroll, Carlow Local Enterprise Office, O’Brien Road, Carlow.

Email: gcarroll@carlowcoco.ie Tel: 087 3483364