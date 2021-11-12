Search

12/11/2021

Death Notices for Carlow - November 12, 2021

The late Eamon Dunne

The death has occurred of Eamon Dunne of Tankardstown, Tullow, Carlow.

November 10, 2021. Suddenly, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his parents Maura and Liam and brother Martin.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Sally, family Jamie, Lisa, Stephanie and Kevin, Stephanie’s partner David, granddaughter Holly, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

May Eamon Rest in Peace

Funeral arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly, on Friday for 3pm Requiem Mass after which he will be laid to rest in Rathvilly Cemetery.

Eamon’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam.

The late Peter John (P.J) Conway

The death has occurred of Peter John (P.J) Conway of Castle Park, Ashbourne, Meath / Rathvilly, Carlow.

November 7, 2021. Predeceased by his wife Doris and his siblings Des and Maura. Peter died suddenly at his home.

Sadly missed by his children, Deborah, Pamela and Stephen, his grandchildren Sophie, Lucas and Katherine and Deborah's partner Eb, his sister Nancy, brother Kevin, his extended family and his many friends and neighbours.

Peter (P.J) will be reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Ashbourne, (A84CX52) from 12 noon this Saturday 13. A Funeral Service will be held in Ryan's Funeral Home at 2pm on same day. Burial afterwards in Ashbourne Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the S.V.P.

The late Eamonn Wheatley
 
The death has occurred of Eamonn Wheatley of Doonane, Crettyard, Laois / Crettyard, Carlow.

Predeceased by his parents Bernard and Sarah, sister-in-law Kathleen, brother-in-law Mick and grand-nephew Murt.

Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Patsy and Eugene, sisters Mary, Kathleen, Rose, Betty and Brigid, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his brother Eugene's residence (R93 X2N7) on Friday November 12 from 3pm. (Please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing).

Removal at 7pm on Friday evening to arrive at St. Abban's Church, Doonane (R93 AT86) for prayers at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Saturday morning.

The mass will be livestreamed, see link https://laoisfuneralslive.com/f1rc56 

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

