15/11/2021

Gardaí appeal for witnesses in Carlow

Gardaí appeal for witnesses in Carlow

Gardaí appeal for witnesses in Carlow

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating a break in at a house on Sleaty Road on Saturday afternoon, November 13.

The house was entered via a door at the rear of the house between 3 and 3.20pm. Three black handbags, a sum of cash and assorted jewellery was taken.

Please contact Gardaí in Carlow if offered any of these items for sale or if anyone noticed any suspicious activity in the area on Saturday.

Carlow Gardaí also received a report of damage to a car parked in Willow Park, Tullow Road overnight between Friday night and Saturday morning. The back driver’s side window of a black Toyota Prius was smashed.

On Friday night into Saturday morning, the window of a house on Killeshin Road was smashed. The homeowner awoke to find the sitting room window had been smashed by a beer bottle.

Anyone with information on any of the above should contact Gardaí in Carlow on (059) 913 6620.

