Sinn Féin TD calls for urgent support of ambulance services in Carlow

Sinn Féin TD for Carlow Kilkenny Kathleen Funchion has called on TDs to support the Ambulance Service and back the party’s motion in the Dáil tomorrow.

The motion would deliver an urgent review of ambulance resources, to ensure it is properly funded and has enough staff.

Speaking today, Ms Funchion said:

“Sinn Féin’s motion stands up for staff, stands up for patients and supports our Ambulance Service to do their important work.

“It would deliver an urgent review of ambulance resources, to ensure it is properly funded and has enough staff.

The TD continued to say that ambulance workers are burnt out from long, exhausting shifts. Recent media reports from Carlow showed that the ambulance service is operating on 50% capacity due to a mixture of sick leave, lack of staff and sheer exhaustion.

It has also been well reported, that over stretched ambulance staff in Carlow have been working in completely unacceptable conditions adding to their stress and anxiety.

“We also know that far too often patients are left waiting far too long for medical help. Here in Carlow we all know people who have been left waiting in pain for far too long, causing them huge stress and upset. This is not the fault of ambulance staff, but those who have failed to invest in the services. It's clear that emergency services are at crisis point.

“These issues have been going on for far too long. The government has failed to act time and time again, while this crisis has only worsened. It’s clear that we need an urgent review of ambulance resources.

TD Funchion said the ambulance fleet needs to be expanded to ensure the rural communities in Carlow are properly served. Hospital capacity also needs to be increased to avoid patients being left waiting in ambulances.

“Sinn Féin will stand up for our ambulance services to ensure staff and patients get the support and care they need. I am calling on all TDs in Carlow and Kilkenny to back our motion to stand up for our ambulance services", she concluded.