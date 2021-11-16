Death Notices for Carlow - November 16, 2021

The late Kitty Kavanagh (née Murphy)

The death has occurred of Kitty Kavanagh (née Murphy) of Templeowen, Tullow, Carlow.



Kitty died peacefully in the presence of her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Pete and much-loved mother of Angela, Carmel, Gerry, John and Noel.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, son-in-law Tom, daughters-in-law Helen, Margaret and Paschal, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

May Kitty Rest In Peace

The late Mai Coleman (née O'Brien)



The death has occurred of Mai Coleman (née O'Brien) of Tobinstown, Tullow, Carlow.



November 13, 2021. Peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family; predeceased by her loving husband Eamon, son Fergus and grandson Pádraig.

Sadly missed by her family Peter, Margaret, Mary, Pat, Helen, Edwin and Brigid, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sister Agnes, sister-in-law Mina, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Ballyconnell, on Tuesday morning for 11am Requiem Mass, after which she will be laid to rest in Liscolman Cemetery.

Mai’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live by logging on to ballyconnell-church-clonmore-parish and follow the link.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Cáirdeas Centre, Tullow.

May Mai Rest in Peace

The late Martha Byrne (née Kerins)

The death has occurred of Martha Byrne (née Kerins) of Ballynattin, Borris, Carlow.



Died peacefully at St. James's Hospital, Co. Dublin, on November 12. Sadly missed by her daughters Jennie & Therese, her granddaughter Chanel, her dear friends Susie & Lilian, her extended family and all those who knew her.

Funeral Home private on Tuesday 16, before Requiem Mass at 12pm at the Sacred Heart Church, followed by burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery immediate afterwards.

Mass can be viewed on this link to the Sacred Heart Church livestream: https://www.borrisparish.ie/webcam/

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St. James's Hospital Coronary Care Unit

May Martha Rest In Peace

The late Annette Dunphy (née Carey)

The death has occurred of Annette Dunphy (née Carey) of 1 The Steeples, Gowran/Bramblestown, Gowran, Kilkenny / Old Leighlin, Carlow.



November 14, who died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Nick, her brothers Matt & Patsy and sisters Mary & Bridie.

She will be greatly missed by her sons and daughters - Agnes, Joe, Ann-Marie, Denis, Nicola and Olive. Her 13 grand children, sister Gretta, brother in law and sisters in law, daughter in law and sons in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and lots of wonderful friends.

May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home from 3pm Tuesday, November 16. House strictly private apart from relatives and close friends.

Funeral Mass at the Church of the Assumption Gowran at 11am Wednesday, November 17, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations to the Irish Cancer Society. Requiem Mass can be viewed live from Gowran Parish Facebook Page.