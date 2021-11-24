Feasibility funding welcomed in Carlow

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed feasibility funding of €42,700 as part of the Regional Enterprise Transition Scheme 2021 for Carlow Community Enterprise Centres CLG announced today.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor commented:

“I am delighted that Carlow County Council has been successful in applying for this funding. The local authority intends to undertake a feasibility study into the development of two enterprise campus centres in Carlow.

"The project focuses on the provision of an integrated feasibility study to assess the viability of developing two enterprise campus locations, based in Carlow town and Bagenalstown; both of which are to offer enterprise development supports and employment generation opportunities.”

Applications for Feasibility funding opened in July 2021 and were accepted by Enterprise Ireland up to 1st October 2021.

A two-stage project evaluation process was used whereby due diligence was carried out on applicants and their projects were then scored by Regional Development Executives against pre-set evaluation criteria.

Applications with sufficient consultancy spend which scored at or above the cut-off score of 60% were recommended for approval. Enterprise Ireland received strong interest in the RETS Feasibility Study Grant from across the country.

As the requested funding significantly exceeded the funds available for the scheme only the consultancy fees to be paid directly by each project have been allowed as eligible expenditure.

The total grant amount approved under the Regional Enterprise Transition Scheme is €548,250.

Projects need to complete the work proposed and submit their grant claim for payment before the end of June 2022.