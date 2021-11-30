Taste in Carlow event cancelled
The Taste in Carlow event has been cancelled.
The event was due to run from December 4 to 12 with a host of celebrity chefs from all across Ireland due to attend the event at the Arboretum in Leighlinbridge.
However, event organisers said they were disappointed this morning to announce the cancellation due too concerns around the current Covid-19 situation.
Tickets will be refunded but organisers asked people to consider donating to the Éist Cancer Support Centre which was to benefit from the occasion.
