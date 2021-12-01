Christmas parking plan in Carlow takes effect from today
Christmas parking arrangements to help shoppers in Carlow will take effect from today, Wednesday 1.
Carlow County Council has organised the removal of charges at several key areas around the town during certain hours with half-hour stretches free at some points.
The new arrangements will run until January 4.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.