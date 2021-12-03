Death notices and funeral arrangements for Carlow - December 3, 2021

The late Desmond Fisher

The death has occurred of Desmond Fisher of Eddystone, Teesan, Rathcormac, Sligo / Rathvilly, Carlow.



Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital on November 28, 2021. Predeceased by his twin sister Joan. Devoted husband of Eileen (née Bright)

He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving wife Eileen, son George, grandchildren Daniel, Katie and James, great-grandchild Sullivan, brother Neville, extended Fisher and Bright families, wonderful neighbours and many friends.

Funeral Service on Friday December 3 at 2 pm in St. Columba's Church, Drumcliffe. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Michael (Mick) Walsh

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Walsh of Ballyhackett, Tullow, Carlow.



December 1, 2021. Peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Nancy and father of the late John.

Sadly missed by his loving family Bridget, Mary, PJ. Michael and Paul, sister Sabina, brother-in-law Frank, daughters-in-law Sarah, Mary, Catherine and Debbie, sons-in-law Joe and Barry, grandchildren Claire, Anne, Darragh, Kevin, Davina, Stephen, Eoin, Bronagh, Tadgh, Conor, Jamie and Darren, great-grandchildren Mia, Sadie and Nancy, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Mick rest in peace.

Funeral arriving to The Church of St. John the Baptist, Grange on Friday for 11am Requiem Mass after which he will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Patrick (Patsy) Roche

The death has occurred of Patrick (Patsy) Roche of Kilcarrig, Bagenalstown, Carlow.



Peacefully in the wonderful care of the Staff in the Sacred Heart Hospital Carlow.

Sadly missed by his sister (Mamie) Maí, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

May Patsy's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Removal on Friday morning arriving at St. Andrew's Church, Bagenalstown for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown.

Patsy's Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.bagenalstownparish.ie

The late John Lawler

The death has occurred of John Lawler of 1206 Abbeylands, Castledermot, Kildare / Carlow.



December 1, 2021, in the tender loving care of Hillview Nursing Home, after a long illness borne with great courage and dignity, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen, daughters Geraldine and Annette.

Beloved father of John, Thomas, Phil, Margaret and Majella. Sadly missed by his sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Joe and Dan, sister Ann, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May John's Soul Rest In Peace

Removal on Friday at 1.15pm to the Church of the Assumption, Castledermot, via the Mill Road and his home, arriving for 2pm Requiem Mass. Burial immediately afterwards in Coltstown Cemetery.

Walking from John's home at Abbeylands.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish web cam at www.churchservices.tv/castledermot.

The late Billy Bambrick

The death has occurred of Billy Bambrick of Baurnafea, Castlewarren, Kilkenny / Carlow.



Suddenly, at his home, on December 1 2021.

Sadly missed by his loving sisters Mary, Kathleen and Anne-Marie, brother John sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Pat, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May Billy's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing in Somers' Funeral Home, Bagenalstown, on Saturday afternoon from 2pm, concluding with Funeral Prayers at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday afternoon at 2pm in the Church of the Assumption, Paulstown. Burial immediately afterwards in the Holy Family Cemetery, Paulstown.