Gardaí appealing for witnesses following burglary in Carlow
Gardaí received a report of a burglary at a house in Kellistown, Carlow on Thursday December 2.
The incident is believed to have occurred between 3pm and 4pm.
Gardaí are asking anyone in the Kellistown area that witnessed anything or noticed anything suspicious to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620.
