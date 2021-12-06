Visual Carlow announces cancellation of event
The Visual Carlow has today announced the cancellation of A Christmas Country with the Stars.
In a post on Twitter, the Visual said that due to the new Government guidelines and restrictions, the even that was due to take place on December 8, was cancelled.
The Visual Centre for Contemporary Art apologised for the cancellation and reassured ticketholders that refunds would be issued as quickly as possible.
CANCELLED— VISUAL Carlow (@VisualCarlow) December 6, 2021
Due to the new government guidelines we have been informed that A Christmas Country with the Stars this Wednesday 8 December has been cancelled.
We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will be issuing refunds as quickly as possible pic.twitter.com/CcPDNHlX67
Minister for Foreign Affairs says agreement of Northern Ireland protocol 'unrealistic' before Christmas
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.