Census Enumerator jobs still available in Carlow as deadline extended

Following a late surge in interest, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) has extended the deadline for applications for Census Enumerators until December 10.

Those interested in the 60 part time positions in Carlow are urged to apply, without delay, on census.ie.

Census Enumerators are required to deliver and collect census forms to every home in Ireland. This will take place over a 10 week period from 28 February to 6 May 2022. Enumerators can earn up to €3,200 while also having the flexibility to choose their own hours. The CSO is urging anyone available for part time work next spring to consider applying for one of these rewarding and enjoyable positions.

Eileen Murphy, Head of Census Administration said:

"Given the strong levels of interest and our requirement to ensure we have adequate representation in every corner of the country, we are extending the deadline by a further week.

"This should provide anyone interested in applying with ample time to do so.

"The job of Census Enumerator is highly flexible, requiring approximately 22 hours per week, but with the ability to largely choose those hours. It can be a rewarding position and is an ideal option for people looking for temporary part time work.

"By becoming involved you will be directly helping the people of your local community by ensuring your community's needs are accounted for in future policy decisions. Census needs public support, so if you are available for part time work next spring, please consider applying for an enumerator position today.”

Applications can be made online at www.census.ie until the new deadline of 3pm on December 10.