GARDAÍ APPEAL: Did you witness this serious assault in Carlow at the weekend?
Carlow Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault on Sunday night (December 5) on Tullow St.
A man was walking along Tullow St around midnight when he was approached by two men, one of the men punched him causing a cut to the rear of the head.
The man was then taken to St Luke’s Hospital for treatment. The men were not known to him.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage is urged to contact Gardaí in Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620
