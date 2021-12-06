Search

06 Dec 2021

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following several burglaries in Carlow

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to a break in at a house in Knockroe, Borris on Friday December 3.

The burglary occurred between 9.30am and 2pm. A window towards the rear of the house was smashed with a concrete block and the house was ransacked a small quantity of coins was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí on 059 977 3102.

Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a house in Ballyoliver in which two laptops and a Samsung phone were taken. The incident occurred around 2am on Sunday morning.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have noticed suspicious activity in the area to contact Rathvilly Garda Station on 059 916 1122.

Gardaí in Tullow are investigating a burglary at a home in Wolseley Village overnight of Saturday into Sunday morning. A Kugoo M4Pro electric scooter was taken sometime between 8pm on Saturday and 5am on Sunday.

Contact Gardaí on 059 915 1222 with any information or if offered this item for sale.

