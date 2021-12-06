Walk-in booster clinic available in Carlow tomorrow
The HSE/South East Community Healthcare are facilitating a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic for those aged 60-69 tomorrow Tuesday, December 7, at its Carlow Vaccination Centre in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel, Kilkenny Rd., Carlow, R93 N207.
The clinic is running from 2pm until 4.30pm, all persons attending must be:
· Age 60 or more.
· 5 months (150 days) post their last vaccine.
· 6 months COVID Negative.
· No COVID symptoms at present.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.