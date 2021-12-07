Walk-in booster clinic available in Carlow today
The HSE/South East Community Healthcare are facilitating a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic for those aged 60-69 today, Tuesday December 7, at its Carlow Vaccination Centre in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel, Kilkenny Rd., Carlow, R93 N207.
The clinic is running from 2pm until 4.30pm, all persons attending must be:
· Age 60 or more.
· 5 months (150 days) post their last vaccine.
· 6 months COVID Negative.
· No COVID symptoms at present.
The Anglo-Irish Treaty is one of the most significant historical documents held by the National Archives and an integral part of Irish history.
Sinn Féin TD for Carlow Kilkenny Kathleen Funchion has invited women to take part in the party’s survey.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.