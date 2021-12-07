New manager announced for Carlow Under 20 hurlers
Carlow GAA took to Twitter today to post the news of a new hurling manager for the Under 20 Carlow team.
Martin Byrne, the former senior head coach of Carlow GAA has been named the new manager.
A full management team is expected to be announced soon.
Delighted to announce our former Senior Head Coach Martin Byrne as new U.20 Hurling Manager !— Carlow GAA (@Carlow_GAA) December 7, 2021
Best of luck to Martin & his full Management Team which will be announced in due course @itcarlow #CarlowRising pic.twitter.com/nYBJuwBBvV
