Carlow woman named as Ireland’s Inspirational Hero in Gala Retail Awards

Following a nationwide search to uncover Ireland’s most inspirational people, Isobel Brooker, Carlow is celebrating after being named an Inspirational Hero in the Gala Retail and Virgin Media Inspiration Awards.

Established to shine a light on those individuals who make Ireland a better place with their selfless acts and inspirational deeds, Isobel stood out to the judges for her work in the foundation of St Clare’s hospitality kitchen in Graiguecullen.

Isobel lived all over the world and volunteered all her life to make life easier and better for her parish where ever she was. During lockdown when the hospitality kitchen had to close its doors Isobel set up take away meals for Carlow’s less fortunate, Isobel was also a most valued member of the hospice committee in Carlow.

A modest lady in every aspect of her life, Isobel has given her whole life to her community.

Commenting on the quality of the entries, Gary Desmond, CEO of Gala Retail comments:

“We’re a national brand with a local focus, which is why we’ve partnered with Virgin Media to delivering a national platform to shine a light on and reward the amazing people who are making a real difference to Irish society.

Gary continues: “Now in their third year the Inspiration Awards pay homage to people from all across Ireland who play their part creating a better country for us all.

"Operating in communities throughout Ireland, Gala Retailers have seen first-hand some of the great work that people have been doing and we are proud to have been able to recognise some of these inspirational individuals.

"We were overwhelmed by the level of nominations we received and Isobel along with the fellow inspirational heroes are true examples of people who are making Ireland a better place for us all.”

2021 marks the third year of the Gala Retail Inspiration Awards created as a way of celebrating the selfless acts and inspirational deeds of people in Ireland who are making the country a better place.