Don't be alone this Christmas! . . . Reach out for help and support over the festive period

23 Dec 2021

23 Dec 2021

Reach out for help and support available to help you . . . Don't be alone this Christmas!

While Christmas may offer a welcome distraction for many people, for others Christmas is a tough and lonely time of year - especially those living alone or those who are sick or grieving.

This Christmas will also carry much concern and anxiety as the pandemic pushes people further apart.

Always remember though, there are so many amazing mental health services and support available to help you and those you love. 

These are just some of the numbers of services available in Derry and Northern Ireland. Please call them whenever you need them.

Always check in on your family and friends that don't seem okay, and the ones that do. Please look after yourself and those around you.


Lifeline 

Crisis response helpline service for people who are experiencing distress or despair. Lifeline is there to help with counsellors available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to listen and help, in confidence.

Freephone: 0808 808 8000

https://www.lifelinehelpline.info/

Childline

You can talk to us about anything. No problem is too big or too small.

Freephone: 0800 1111 (24 hr) 

https://www.childline.org.uk/

Samaritans

Whatever you are going through, Samaritans will face it with you.

Freephone: 116 123

24 hours a day, 365 days a year

www.samaritans.org 

C.A.L.M.S.

Helping with the preservation and protection of health of the people in our city who suffer from stress generally, including individuals who are affected directly or indirectly by the conflict.

Telephone: (028) 7126 8698

Email: calms.wellbeing@hotmail.com

http://calmsstresscentre.org/

P.I.P.S.

Providing support to individuals who are considering, or who have at some point considered, ending their own lives and supporting those families and friends who have been touched by suicide.

Telephone: (028) 7122 4133

https://pipscharity.com/

Domestic and Sexual Abuse Helpline

Helpline open to women and men affected by domestic abuse or violence.

Freephone: 0808 802 1414

Email: help@dsahelpline.org

https://dsahelpline.org/

Available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Northlands Addiction Treatment Centre

Northlands is an addiction treatment centre situated in Derry, offering both residential rehabilitation treatment and non-residential counselling for people with addiction difficulties

Telephone: (028) 7131 3232

Email: info@northlands.org.uk

https://www.northlands.org.uk/

LightHouse

If you are worried about someone or if you are struggling with suicidal thoughts, depression or grief from a bereavement we are here for you.

Telephone: (028) 9075 5070

E-mail: info@lighthousecharity.com

https://lighthousecharity.com/

Opening Hours: 8.30am – 5.00pm Monday to Friday

Emergency Services

Fire, police and ambulance: 999

