Gardaí appeal for witnesses following criminal damage in Carlow

The incident happened on Christmas Eve
Gardaí in Carlow are investigating an incident where an object was thrown at the passenger door of a car as it was being driven on Tullow St around 7.30pm on Christmas Eve.
The object hit the door leaving a dent.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have dash-cam footage of the incident to contact them in Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620
