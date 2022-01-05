Gardaí appeal for witnesses following criminal damage in Carlow
Gardaí are investigating damage to the door of a commercial premises on Staplestown Road between 10pm and 10.30pm on New Year’s Day.
Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.