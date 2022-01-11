Gardaí appeal for witnesses following criminal damage in Carlow

The incidence happened at 7am on Saturday, January 8
A patio door was smashed at 7am on Saturday, January 8, morning at a house in Father Cullen Terrace, Rathvilly.
The homeowner heard a bang and on investigation found a stone on the kitchen floor and the patio door broken.
Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact Gardaí in Rathvilly on 059 916 1122.
