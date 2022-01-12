Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday January 12, 2022

The late Patrick (Patsy) Tobin

The death has occurred of Patrick (Patsy) Tobin of Ballyloughan, Bagenalstown, Carlow.



January 11, 2022. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Ella, daughter Martina, sons Patrick, Shane and James, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Liz, grandchildren Amy, Katie, Charlotte, Tom, Harry, Ryan and Casey, great-grandchildren Freddie, Reggie, Maggie and Albie, sisters Ellie, Peggy and Kathy, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

May Patsy's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home, Bagenalstown on Wednesday afternoon from 3.oc to 8.oc. Removal on Thursday morning arriving at St. Lazerian’s Church, Ballinkillin for Funeral Mass at 11oc. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Requiem mass can be viewed on link below

Click here to view

The late Hugh Kane

The death has occurred of Hugh Kane of Rochfort Manor, Graiguecullen, Carlow / Dolphins Barn, Dublin.



Passed away unexpectedly, on January 10, 2022, at his home.

Beloved husband of the late Margaret and much loved father of Raffaele, Hugh, Alan, Yvonne and Sean.

He will be sadly missed by his loving sons, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Sheila Hogan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Hugh Rest In Peace

Reposing at Rom Massey & Sons Funeral Home, 1-3 Dolphins Barn, SCR on Thursday, January 13, from 2pm until 5pm (social distancing guidelines apply).

Funeral Mass on Friday, January 14, 2022 at the Church of Our Lady of Dolours, Dolphin’s Barn, at 11am, followed by burial in St Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton, Dublin.

Family flowers only please, Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.