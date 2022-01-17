Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Monday January 17, 2022

The late Vincent Duigan

The death has occurred of Vincent Duigan of 1 Bullock Park, Carlow Town, Carlow.



Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on January 14, 2022, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Funeral arrangements to follow shortly.

The late Winifred (Winnie) Doyle

The death has occurred of Winifred (Winnie) Doyle of Kilcarry, Clonegal, Carlow / Clonegal, Wexford.



Sister of the late Johnny and Art. Sadly missed by her family, neighbours and friends.

May Winnie's gentle soul Rest In Peace

Removal from Lennon's Funeral Home, Bunclody on Monday to St. Brigid's Church, Clonegal, for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Ena Margaret Hawes

The death has occurred of Ena Margaret Hawes of 23 Oaklawns, Paulstown, Kilkenny / Bagenalstown, Carlow.



Ena Margaret Hawes has sadly passed away at St. Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny on January 14, 2022.

She will be dearly missed and remembered by her daughters Sam and Caroline, her grandchildren Luke, Katie, Megan and Taylor, brothers and sisters and many of her dearest friends and family.

May Ena Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home Bagenalstown on Tuesday afternoon from 2pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning arriving at the Church of the Assumption Paulstown for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the Holy Family Cemetery.

Anyone who wishes to attend is warmly welcome.

Please adhere to government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks, shaking hands and social distancing in the Funeral Home and at the Church and also at the Cemetery.